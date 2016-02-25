FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Financial services help Britain's FTSE to close higher
February 25, 2016 / 5:20 PM / 2 years ago

Financial services help Britain's FTSE to close higher

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Blue-chip FTSE 100 index ends 2.5 pct higher
    * Lloyds gets boost from special dividend
    * RSA shares rise after profits surge

    By Alistair Smout and Atul Prakash
    LONDON, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Britain's top share index closed
higher on Thursday, as a rally in Lloyds and RSA
 following their results led gains by financial-services
share.
    The UK banking index surged 6.1 percent, the
biggest one-day percentage gain in more than four years, helping
the FTSE 100 index to close 2.5 percent higher. The
gains came after the index dropped nearly 3 percent in the
previous two sessions.
    Lloyds rose 13.6 percent after it reported a rise in profits
and said it would pay a special dividend of 0.5 pence a share,
demonstrating its recovery from the financial crisis. Lloyds had
to be bailed out in 2009, and the government ended up owning a
43 percent stake in the bank.
    The government has gradually sold off shares, reducing it
stake to around 9 percent. But last month, it postponed plans to
sell more of its stake in the bank because of market volatility.
    "After today's strong rise, the price of Lloyds is hovering
close to the government's break-even price," said Laith Khalaf,
senior analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, but we doubt the
Chancellor will bring the public sale back to the table while
the Brexit vote threatens to destabilise financial markets."
    Insurer RSA rose nearly 10 percent after it posted a 43
percent increase in operating profit to 523 million pounds
($728.33 million) for 2015. Analysts in a company-supplied
forecast had expected an operating pre-tax profit of 481 million
pounds.
    Telecom group BT rose 4.7 percent after Ofcom said
the company should be overhauled rather than split up, as some
rivals had been calling for.
    "Relief that telecoms regulator Ofcom will not force BT to
split from its Openreach division helped shares ... It will,
however, be forced to open up its cable network further to
competitors, which could be damaging to its dominant position in
the market," said Jasper Lawler, an analyst at CMC Markets.
    Rio Tinto fell 3.6 percent and easyJet 1.3
percent as they traded without entitlement to their latest
dividend payouts.
    Among mid-caps, outsourcer Serco rose 15.5 percent
after in-line results, with some traders saying that its net
debt position had improved.

 (Editing by Larry King)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
