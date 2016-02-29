Britain's FTSE falls as financials falter, Morrisons gains on deal

* FTSE 100 down 0.9 pct

* No concrete measures from G20

* Banking stocks fall on downgrades

* Morrisons rallies after Amazon deal

By Kit Rees

LONDON, Feb 29 (Reuters) - UK equities retreated on Monday after a weekend G20 meeting ended with no new plan to spur global growth, pulling down shares in Asia-exposed banking stocks, though investors cheered supermarket Morrison’s deal with Amazon.

The world’s top economies failed to come up with a plan on Saturday for specific coordinated stimulus spending to boost activity, as some investors had been hoping after markets nosedived at the start of 2016.

Britain’s blue-chip FTSE 100 index was down 0.9 percent at 6,038.82 points by 0944 GMT, broadly in line with European markets.

Banks were the top sectoral fallers on the index, following a smattering of price target cuts which hit shares in Asian-facing banks Standard Chartered and HSBC , which fell 4.4 percent and 3.2 percent respectively.

Ratings agency Standard & Poor’s downgraded its outlook for Standard Chartered on Friday, while investment management company Bernstein cut its price target on the stock on Monday.

Bernstein also cut its price target on HSBC and downgraded the stock to ‘underperform’.

“There’s a lot of uncertainty surrounding banks, particularly those with Asian exposure at the moment and any ability to recover - any possibility, in the near-term - severely in doubt,” Brenda Kelly, head analyst at London Capital Group, said.

The risk-off sentiment sent investors to seek refuge in gold, with shares in precious metals miners Randgold Resources and Fresnillo rallying 3.4 percent and 1.8 percent respectively.

In the retail sector, investors cheered mid-cap Morrisons’ supply deal with e-commerce company Amazon, with shares in the British grocer rallying 3.8 percent and approaching one-year highs.

“This is good news for the UK’s 4th biggest supermarket as it aims to boost volumes, increase the reach of its brand and implement further self-help in an industry still struggling from fundamental change,” Mike van Dulken, head of research at Accendo Markets, said in a note.

Morrisons said the deal would allow Amazon Prime Now and Amazon Pantry customers access to Morrisons’ ambient, fresh and frozen products in the coming months.

Morrisons, which has a supply deal with retailer Ocado , said it has reached agreement in principle with Ocado to grow Morrisons.com. Shares in Ocado fell 7.4 percent.

Blue-chip Tesco was down 3.3 percent after it played down a newspaper report on Saturday that it was considering cutting 39,000 store staff over the next three years.

The FTSE 100 is down 3.4 percent this year.