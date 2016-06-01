Miners hit Britain's FTSE index, Wolseley wobbles

(ADVISORY- Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK stock market reports with a Live Markets blog on Eikon - see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets for site in development. See the bottom of the report for more details)

By Kit Rees

LONDON, June 1 (Reuters) - Britain's top share index retreated from a one-month high on Wednesday, with Wolseley's slumping after poor results and commodities-related stocks mirroring a sharp drop in metals and crude oil prices.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was down 1.2 percent at 6,153.92 points by 1316 GMT, a day after hitting its highest level since late April.

The UK mining and energy indexes fell 2.7 percent and 1.2 percent respectively after metals prices dropped following weak factory data from China and Europe, and oil fell on concerns that major oil producing nations will not take any action to cut output.

"Today's losses come after a raft of mixed data from across the globe. A more prominent bearish sentiment is now overpowering the hitherto bullish dominance that had ushered us to recent highs," said Mike van Dulken, head of research at Accendo Markets.

Shares in mining companies Rio Tinto, Antofagasta and Anglo American fell 3.7 to 4.6 percent, while oil majors BP and Royal Dutch Shell fell 2.1 percent and 0.6 percnt respectively.

British heating and products supplier Wolseley was set for its biggest daily loss in eight months, dropping nearly 6 percent, after the company reported a slowdown in revenue growth for the third quarter, reflecting subdued demand in some markets.

The firm said that, as a result, it would accelerate its restructuring in Britain and Europe.

"Investors here are focusing on the short term slowdown for demand that the company reported in this morning's update, rather than the overall progress that's being made despite the deflationary headwinds," Tony Cross, market analyst at Trustnet Direct, said in a note.

British housebuilders were also in negative territory, with analysts citing Tuesday's ICM poll which indicated that British voters were leaning towards a vote to leave the European Union in a June 23 referedum.

Shares in Persimmon, Berkeley Group, Barratt Developments and Taylor Wimpey fell between 2.7 percent to 3.6 percent.

