FTSE gains as UK mining index hits one-month high

By Kit Rees and Atul Prakash

LONDON, June 6 (Reuters) - Britain’s top share index climbed on Monday, with a rally in metals prices boosting the UK mining index to a one-month high, although housebuilders fell on concerns surrounding the June 23 referendum on the country’s EU membership.

The commodity-heavy FTSE 100 index was up 1 percent at 6,273.40 points by the close, outperforming the broader European market.

The UK mining index rose 6.5 percent to its highest level since early May as prices of major industrial metals advanced after a fall in the U.S. currency, making dollar-priced commodities cheaper for holders of other currencies.

“Mining stocks are topping the FTSE 100 as the commodities space benefits from a weaker U.S. dollar basket. The currency’s reversal of recent strength comes in response to Friday’s surprisingly weak May U.S. jobs report,” Mike van Dulken, head of research at Accendo Markets, said.

Miners Anglo American, Rio Tinto, BHP Billiton, Antofagasta and Glencore all rallied by between 5 percent and 11.1 percent.

Among the top fallers, however, British housebuilding stocks Persimmon, Barratt Developments and Taylor Wimpey all fell by 1.1 percent to 1.6 percent after two opinion polls showed that Britain’s “Out” campaign to leave the European Union was in the lead.

Brexit-related concerns saw the domestically-focused FTSE 250 underperform, as it rose only 0.7 percent.

“We’re in the final stages of the Brexit debate now, and anything with a strong UK exposure is starting to come under a bit of pressure from traders that are looking at stocks...that will see significant downside if there is a vote to leave the EU,” Jonathan Roy, advisory investment manager at Charles Hanover Investments, said.

Pharmaceuticals company Indivior fell more than 10 percent with a trader citing a broker downgrade on the stock. Indivior had risen over 36 percent on Friday after winning a patent ruling on its main product, heroin substitute Suboxone Film.

Mike Dolan, Markets Editor EMEA. (Editing by Hugh Lawson)