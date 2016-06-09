Mining stocks snap FTSE's winning streak

(ADVISORY- Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK stock market reports with a Live Markets blog on Eikon - see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets for site in development. See the bottom of the report for more details)

* FTSE 100 index closes 1.1 percent lower

* Commodities stocks fall on weaker metals, oils

* Vodafone and Johnson Matthey go ex-dividend

* Essentra slumps after profit warning

By Atul Prakash and Alistair Smout

LONDON, June 9 (Reuters) - Britain’s top share index fell on Thursday after previously gaining for four sessions in a row, with a sharp decline in commodities prices putting pressure on mining and energy stocks.

The UK mining index fell 3.6 percent after the copper price slid to its lowest in nearly four months, hit by a strengthening dollar and investor worries about excess supply.

Shares in Antofagasta, Glencore, BHP Billiton, Anglo American and Rio Tinto fell 3.6 to 6.3 percent.

Energy shares also lost ground, with the sector index down 0.7 percent, after oil prices fell as traders took profits following three sessions of gains.

Commodities stocks dragged down the broader stock market, with the blue-chip FTSE 100 index closing 1.1 percent lower at 6,231.89 points.

“The index continues seeing decent resistance at 6,300 points as the risk averse bulk of investors remain reluctant to take fresh long positions two weeks ahead of the Brexit referendum,” said Ipek Ozkardeskaya, analyst at London Capital Group.

Uncertainty over this month’s referendum on Britain’s EU membership, as well as a new tax on landlords, were also cited as reasons for a slowdown in house prices that impacted housebuilders.

Shares in Taylor Wimpey and Berkeley fell more than 3 percent in early trading, before paring some losses, after a poll by property valuers RICS found that members expected house prices to fall over the next few months.

“That survey from RICS, about a first possible drop in house prices since 2012, is clearly spooking people,” said Russ Mould, Investment Director at AJ Bell.

“It is tax-related and maybe a little bit Brexit related, but some will be wondering whether there are more fundamental factors slowing us down, as prices are just at such high levels.”

Vodafone and Johnson Matthey fell 4.9 percent and 3.5 percent respectively, after going “ex-dividend” and trading without entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out.

Vodafone also agreed a deal with Auckland-based Sky Network Television. It will sell its New Zealand unit to Sky, and Vodafone will own 51 percent of the combined company.

Among mid-caps, Essentra Plc slumped 27.7 percent after the supplier of speciality plastic and packaging components warned of lower full-year adjusted operating profit, citing challenging market conditions in filter products and delays in some large projects.

Mike Dolan, Markets Editor EMEA. (Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Alison Williams)