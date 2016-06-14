Britain's FTSE knocked back by Brexit worries, though Ashtead advances

(ADVISORY- Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK stock market reports with a Live Markets blog on Eikon - see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets for site in development. See the bottom of the report for more details)

* FTSE 100 down 1 pct

* ICM polls shows "Out" campaign lead widens

* Commodities stocks track copper, oil prices lower

* Ashtead Group rises on results

By Kit Rees

LONDON, June 14 (Reuters) - London-listed shares fell for the fourth straight session on Tuesday after two polls showed the campaign for Britain to leave the European Union had widened its lead over the "In" campaign ahead of the country's June 23 referendum.

The FTSE 100 index touched more than a three-month low, down 1 percent at 5,987.18 points by 0822 GMT, dipping below the 6000.00 point mark for first time since February.

"This has a much more significant impact than anything that's come before really and ... that's why you're seeing indices and stocks with a greater proximity to the UK being hit more heavily," IG market analyst Joshua Mahony said.

Two ICM polls, one online and one conducted by telephone, showed 53 percent support for the "Out" campaign to leave the EU, compared with 47 percent support for a vote to remain. Two weeks ago, ICM polls showed a 52-48 percent split in favour of "Out".

Other recent polls have also put "Leave" ahead, while betting odds on Brexit have narrowed. There was additional pressure as Britain's biggest selling newspaper, The Sun, endorsed an "Out" vote on Monday after the market closed.

The price of copper fell ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting later in the day, pulling mining companies Anglo American, BHP Billiton, Glencore and Antofagasta between 1.7 percent to 4.1 percent lower.

A weaker oil price also weighed on oil & gas stocks, with BP and Royal Dutch Shell down 0.6 percent and 1.2 percent respectively.

Among the top risers, Ashtead Group advanced 0.8 percent after posting a strong set of results and announcing a share buyback plan.

"We now think the company is entering a period of both growth and cash return," Josh Puddle, analyst at Berenberg, said in a note.

ADVISORY- Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK stock market reports with a Live Markets blog on Eikon (see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets for site in development). In a real-time, multimedia format from 0600 London time through the 1630 closing bell, it will include the best of our market reporting, Stocks Buzz service, Eikon graphics, Reuters pictures, eye-catching research and market zeitgeist. Breaking news and dramatic market moves will continue to be alerted to all clients and we will continue to provide a short opening story and comprehensive closing reports.

If you have any thoughts, suggestions or feedback on this, please email mike.dolan@thomsonreuters.com.

Mike Dolan, Markets Editor EMEA. (Editing by Catherine Evans)