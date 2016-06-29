FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Britain's FTSE erases all its post-Brexit vote losses
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
Exchange-traded funds
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
June 29, 2016 / 3:56 PM / a year ago

Britain's FTSE erases all its post-Brexit vote losses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 29 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 erased all its post-Brexit losses on Wednesday fueled by a late afternoon surge led by energy and financials shares.

The index closed at its highest level since April, finishing 3.6 percent higher, at 6,360.06 points.

The rise lifted it above last Thursday's close of 6,338.10, posted before it slumped as much as 8.7 percent after Britain voted to leave the EU.

The UK midcaps index which comprises more domestically focused companies is still nearly 8 percent below its close before the vote. (Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Vikram Subhedar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.