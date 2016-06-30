Britain's FTSE set to finish June above its pre-Brexit level

(ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon, see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)

* FTSE 100 down 0.3 pct

* Set for monthly, quarterly rise

* RBS sinks on downgrade

* Mid-caps well off

By Alistair Smout

LONDON, June 30 (Reuters) - Britain's top share index edged lower on Thursday, but remained around its highest level in a week, having completely rebounded from a substantial sell-off in light of the country's vote to leave the EU.

Despite turmoil in the markets following the referendum a week ago, Britain's FTSE 100 index was set to end June up 1.8 percent for the month - its biggest monthly gain since October - helped by a strength in its commodity sector and stocks with international exposure.

The index was set for a quarterly rise of 2.8 percent, having fallen in the first quarter of the year.

The FTSE 100 was down 0.3 percent at 6,342.01 points by 0819 GMT. On Wednesday, the FTSE 100 had closed at its highest level since April, when it finished 3.6 percent higher at 6,360.06 points.

Sectors that earn revenues in dollars have benefitted from sterling weakness since the vote, with a rally in oil prices helping the heavily weighted commodity sector.

That close was above last Thursday's final level of 6,338.10, posted before the FTSE then slumped as much as 8.7 percent at the start of trading on June 24 after Britain voted to leave the EU.

However, strategists at UBS cut their end of year target for the index to 5,500 from 6,500, citing increased political uncertainty after Prime Minister David Cameron said he would resign without invoking Article 50 to formally start the process of leaving the EU, sparking a leadership battle in rhe ruling Conservative party.

"We see a significant amount of uncertainty around the UK over the next few months. We do not know who the Prime Minister will be, or when, or if, Article 50 is invoked and there are even possibilities of a General Election given the current fluidity of UK politics," strategists at UBS said in a note.

Royal Bank of Scotland, down around 30 percent since the vote to leave the EU, fell another 5.7 percent on Thursday after it was cut to "equal weight" from "overweight" by Morgan Stanley.

"A prolonged, convoluted and costly Brexit will weigh on bank earnings - particularly through lower rates & volumes," analysts at Morgan Stanley said in a note.

"For RBS, the net profit impact is higher owing to higher operating leverage."

However, 3i Group rallied 5.6 percent after it said it had no plans to dispose of its investment in Dutch discount retailer Action despite a number of approaches.

The mid-cap FTSE 250 was down 0.2 percent, and remains down around 8 percent over the last week, as it is more exposed to uncertainty in the domestic economy than the blue-chip FTSE 100.

Confidence among British consumers fell sharply in the days after the country decided to leave the European Union, according to a survey. (Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)