a year ago
Britain's FTSE falls for 2nd day as miners and REITs slip
July 5, 2016 / 7:35 AM / a year ago

Britain's FTSE falls for 2nd day as miners and REITs slip

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 5 (Reuters) - Britain's top share index fell for a second straight day on Tuesday, with miners tracking weaker metals, and real estate investment trusts (REITs) coming under pressure after Standard Life Investments suspended trading in its UK real estate fund.

The company said late on Monday that the decision was taken after an increase in redemption requests due to uncertainty following the EU referendum result. It said the suspension would end as soon as practicable and would be formally reviewed at least every 28 days.

Shares in Land Securities, British Land and Intu Properties fell between 3.3 and 4.8 percent.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was down 0.3 percent in early trading after closing 0.8 percent lower in the previous session.

The UK mining index fell 1.2 percent as prices of copper, aluminium and nickel dropped between 0.6 and 0.8 percent. (Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
