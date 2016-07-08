Britain's FTSE 100 rises, hovers near 1-year high

(ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon, see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)

By Sudip Kar-Gupta

LONDON, July 8 (Reuters) - Britain's top share index rose to hover near its highest level in a year on Friday, although the value of the market in U.S. dollar terms remained dented by the impact of the country's vote to quit the European Union.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 equity index was 0.5 percent higher at 6,563.32 points, near its highest level since August 2015.

Stocks also took heart from data showing a surge in U.S. jobs growth in June, while tepid wage growth could see the U.S. Federal Reserve remaining cautious about hiking interest rates.

The FTSE 100, which is dominated by international companies that do much of their business outside the UK, has recovered from a 6-percent drop after the June 23 vote to quit the bloc.

The Brexit result has sent sterling to a 31-year low against the dollar, yet that has benefited FTSE 100 companies, as a weaker pound can help exporters while firms get an accounting boost from revenues earned in U.S dollars.

"The economic fundamentals look weak, given the result of the EU vote, but the international exposure of the FTSE 100 has meant it has been pretty resilient," said Central Markets' trading analyst Joseph Neighbour.

Worries over Brexit hit FTSE 100 property and housebuilding stocks earlier this week, with leading fund managers including Legal & General and Aberdeen Asset Management cutting the value of UK property funds.

However, housebuilding stocks recovered on Friday, with analysts at UBS saying the recent drop in the sector could mark an attractive entry point for investors.

Housebuilder Taylor Wimpey rose 7.9 percent and rival Persimmon advanced 5.6 percent.

Gary Paulin, head of global equities at Northern Trust Capital Markets, also backed buying UK housebuilding stocks, tipping Persimmon among others.

Brexit has had more of an impact on the mid-cap FTSE 250 index which has more domestically focused companies exposed to any downturn in the British economy.

The slump in sterling has also meant the FTSE 100 is worth around 10 percent less than it was before the Brexit vote in terms of its U.S. dollar value.

Market research company GfK said Brexit had prompted the biggest drop in UK consumer morale in five years. Uncertainty about Britain's future trade agreements with Europe could also stifle foreign investment into the UK and curb job creation, economists say.

"With the horrible mix of Brexit anxieties, global growth fears and depressed oil prices weighing on global sentiment, stock markets could be exposed to further losses moving forward," said FXTM research analyst Lukman Otunuga. (Editing by Andrew Heavens)