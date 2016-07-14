FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain's FTSE 100 rises to 11-month high with BoE set to cut rates
July 14, 2016 / 7:15 AM / a year ago

Britain's FTSE 100 rises to 11-month high with BoE set to cut rates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 14 (Reuters) - Britain’s top shares index rose on Thursday to an 11-month high, boosted by expectations of an interest rate cut from the Bank of England.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index rose 1 percent to 6,738.75 points while the FTSE 250 mid-cap index, whose companies are more exposed to the domestic economy, advanced 0.6 percent.

The Bank of England is expected to halve its benchmark interest rate to a record low of 0.25 percent, the first cut in more than seven years, as it tries to cushion the economy from the shock late June vote to pull Britain out of the European Union.

The central bank’s monthly policy statement is due at 1100 GMT.

Lower interest rates typically boost stock markets, as they dent returns on bonds and cash and can reduce borrowing costs for companies. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; editing by John Stonestreet)

