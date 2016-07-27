FTSE hits highest in nearly a year, ITV soars

(ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon, see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)

* FTSE 100 index up 0.4 pct

* Hits highest since Aug 2015

* ITV leads market after results

By Atul Prakash

LONDON, July 27 (Reuters) - Britain's top share index climbed to its highest level in nearly a year on Wednesday, led higher by miners, with ITV soaring after a well-received trading update.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was up 0.4 percent at 6,747.92 points by 0852 GMT after rising touching 6,757.96, its highest since last August. It is up more than 16 percent from its post-Brexit trough, though only 12 percent in dollar terms because of a sharp decline in sterling.

The market also got some help from data showing Britain's economy picked up during the second quarter -- which concluded with the vote to leave the European Union -- helped by the biggest upturn in industrial production since 1999.

Basic resources stocks were the top sectoral gainers, with the UK mining index gaining 1.6 percent after recent losses.

ITV led the FTSE 100 index higher, gaining 8.3 percent after the company forecast advertising revenues ahead of market expectations.

George Salmon, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, welcomed the company's strengthened balance sheet and lower net debt, adding its dividend was also an attraction.

Shares in Taylor Wimpey rose 4.1 percent after Britain's third-largest housebuilder said the Brexit referendum has had no meaningful effect on its performance in the last month.

Other property-relates stocks also rose. Barratt Development , Persimmon and Berkeley gained 3.2 to 4.6 percent, while mid-cap company Rightmove advanced 7 percent after saying it was confident on its outlook despite Brexit.

However, analysts stayed cautious on the sector's outlook.

"Investors could remain shy of UK real estate shares given that risks of recession are difficult to assess in the shortest term," Ipek Ozkardeskaya, analyst at London Capital Group, said.

"Uncertainties will certainly keep the UK's housing market at distressed territories until we have more clarity on Brexit-related capital and human flows."

Outsourcing group Capita fell 2.3 percent, the top faller in the FTSE 100, after saying it was seeing some delays in decision-making in the short term due to Brexit. (Reporting by Atul Prakash; editing by John Stonestreet)