UK's FTSE 100 rises near 1-yr high, mid-caps claw back Brexit losses

(ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon, see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)

* FTSE 100 closes up 0.4 pct to 6,750.43 points

* Highest closing level since Aug 2015

* FTSE 250 index recoups most of post-Brexit losses

* ITV surges after results

By Atul Prakash

LONDON, July 27 (Reuters) - Britain's top share index climbed to its highest closing level in nearly a year on Wednesday, with housebuilders among the top performers, while mid-cap stocks touched their best level since last month's shock "Brexit" vote.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index rose 0.4 percent to 6,750.43 points while the FTSE 250 mid-cap index advanced 1.2 percent.

British shares slumped in the immediate aftermath of June's Brexit vote for the United Kingdom to quit the European Union.

However, they have since recovered although the value of UK stocks in U.S. dollar terms has been impacted by a slump in sterling that followed the referendum result on June 24.

The FTSE 100 - whose international companies are less exposed to any weakness in the domestic UK economy arising from Brexit - is up 6.5 percent since the Brexit vote while the FTSE 250 mid-cap index briefly rose above its pre-Brexit level before then settling back just slightly below it.

The market also got some help from data showing Britain's economy picked up during the second quarter -- which concluded with the vote to leave the European Union -- helped by the biggest upturn in industrial production since 1999.

Housebuilders - hit hard after the Brexit vote - outperformed after Taylor Wimpey said Brexit was yet to impact demand. Taylor Wimpey rose 6.7 percent while rival Barratt Developments surged 6.8 percent.

However, some analysts were cautious on the sector's outlook.

"Investors could remain shy of UK real estate shares given that risks of recession are difficult to assess in the shortest term," Ipek Ozkardeskaya, analyst at London Capital Group, said.

ITV climbed 6.8 percent after forecasting advertising revenues ahead of market expectations.

George Salmon, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, welcomed ITV's strengthened balance sheet and lower net debt, adding its dividend was also an attraction.

The FTSE 100 is up some 8 percent so far in 2016, but is 5 percent below a record high of 7,122 points reached in April 2015. (Additional reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)