Britain's FTSE touches fresh year high, RBS slumps

By Kit Rees

LONDON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - UK shares rallied on Friday, led by a rise in mining stocks and housebuilders, though Royal Bank of Scotland slumped after reporting a large loss in its first-half results.

The blue chip FTSE 100 index was up 0.2 percent at 6754.98 points by 0844 GMT, hitting a fresh year-high and extending a rally after the Bank of England cut interest rates for the first time since 2009 and unleashed billions of pounds of stimulus to mitigate the economic impact of Britain's vote to leave the European Union in June.

Royal Bank of Scotland, was the top faller, dropping 4.3 percent after it reported widening first-half losses and abandoned its plans to turn its William & Glyn unit into a standalone bank.

"The outlook statement is notably cautious, reflecting increased uncertainty following the outcome of the EU referendum and lower for longer interest rate environment," Gary Greenwood, analyst at Shore Capital, said in a note.

The bank also put aside 450 million pounds to compensate customers missold payment protection insurance and a 180 million euros provision for redress in its Irish mortgages business.

"Low interest rates and a slowing economy are not good news for the UK banking sector, though RBS is relatively well capitalised, so barring an extreme systemic shock, its issue is one of profitability rather than solvency," Laith Khalaf, senior analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said in a note.

In positive territory, Rio Tinto led the miners higher, rising 2.1 percent after completing the sale of its Mount Pleasant coal assets.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals gained 5 percent, rebounding after a 16.8 percent slump in the previous session after issuing a profit warning on its generic drugs unit.

Housebuilders were also in focus, after mid-cap brick maker Ibstock soared over 10 percent after reporting a set of well-received results, quelling fears about the impact of the UK's Brexit vote.

"Trading in the first half is in line with the expectation stated at the May AGM. Though Brexit has created uncertainty, trading has continued normal seasonal levels," analysts at Jefferies said in a note, reiterating their "buy" rating on the stock.

Likewise Bellway rose 5.6 percent on a strong set of results, with full-year revenue marginally ahead of expectations.

"Trading since the Brexit vote has been encouraging and with a strong balance sheet and robust land bank Bellway can be flexible and respond opportunistically to any changes in market conditions," Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell, said in a note.

Blue chip peers Persimmon and Taylor Wimpey both rose 2.5 percent and 1.6 percent respectively

The FTSE 100 has rallied 6.7 percent since the UK's vote to leave the European Union, and the index is set to post a small gain for the first week of trading in August.