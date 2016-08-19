Britain's FTSE 100 posts worst weekly loss since mid-June

(ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon, see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)

By Alistair Smout

LONDON, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Britain's top shares index fell on Friday to post its worst weekly drop since mid-June as its earlier rally up to 14-month highs stalled, with mining stocks hit by weaker copper prices.

Britain's FTSE 100 ended down 0.2 percent at 6,858.95 points, taking its total fall for the week to 0.8 percent. This marked its biggest weekly decline since mid-June, before Britain voted to leave the European Union.

Speculation that Britain could formally begin the process of leaving the European Union early next year also caused a brief wobble in the FTSE 100. A government spokeswoman said Prime Minister Theresa May would not invoke Article 50 - needed to trigger the process - before the end of this year.

"The less time the UK has to get things in order, the greater the market fears the fallout," said ETX Capital analyst Neil Wilson.

Mining stocks such as Glencore were the worst performers, with the sector impacted by weaker copper prices.

Shares in oil majors BP and Royal Dutch Shell also dipped as oil prices retreated.

EasyJet, however, rose 2.5 percent on the back of a media report of takeover interest in the budget airline.

The FTSE 100 has recovered from an initial slump after Britain's shock "Brexit" vote in late June to quit the EU, thanks partly to the Bank of England's decision to cut interest rates to a record low.

The record low rates have hit returns on bonds and cash, weakening sterling and giving a boost to exporters and the FTSE 100's internationally-focused firms that earn revenues in U.S. dollars and typically benefit from weakness in the pound.

The FTSE 100 is up around 10 percent so far in 2016, although the value of UK shares in U.S. dollar terms has been hit by the pound's fall on currency markets.