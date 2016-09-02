Britain's FTSE rises as pharma, utilities rally ahead of U.S. labour data

(ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon, see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)

* FTSE 100 up 0.6 pct

* Carnival falls on downgrade

* Housebuilders dragged down by sector peer

By Kit Rees

LONDON, Sept 2 (Reuters) - UK shares rose on Friday ahead of the release of key U.S. labour data, buoyed by a rise in pharmaceuticals and utilities, though housebuilders declined.

The blue chip FTSE 100 index was up 0.6 percent at 6,782.74 points by 0854 GMT, slightly outperforming the broader European market.

The index rose ahead of the release of U.S. nonfarm payroll figures later in the day, which could provide clues as to when the U.S. Federal Reserve might raise interest rates.

A Reuters survey of economists said that nonfarm payrolls probably increased by 180,000 jobs last month.

"The fact that things have gone up a little bit this morning is probably a signal that investors are hoping that we won't get a rate hike in September and they'll have a bit longer to enjoy lots of cheap money," Augustin Eden, research analyst at Accendo Markets, said in a note.

Healthcare company Hikma was the top gainer, up 2.8 percent, joined by Smith & Nephew and utility companies National Grid and Severn Trent.

"They're good defensive, good dividend payers ... people are positioning themselves into less volatile stocks just ahead of what could be a pretty volatile month in the markets," Accendo Markets' Eden said.

At the bottom of the index, however, cruise operator Carnival dropped 3.6 percent after a downgrade from Morgan Stanley to "underweight".

Carnival was joined by UK housebuilders Persimmon, Taylor Wimpey and Barratt Developments which all fell between 1.9 percent to 2.4 percent, weighed down by a drop in mid cap sector peer McCarthy & Stone.

Retirement home builder McCarthy & Stone dropped 11.7 percent after saying that it had seen fewer new house reservations and an increased level of cancellations after Britain's vote in June to leave the European Union.

"Against a sector that has been rebounding strongly on the belief that the housing sector will be fully 'shrugging off Brexit', this more cautious statement could have a more negative impact on this stock's valuation," Robin Hardy, analyst at Shore Capital Markets, said in a note. (Reporting by Kit Rees; editing by Mark Heinrich)