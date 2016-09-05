Britain's FTSE underperforms as RBS and Lloyds lose ground

(ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon, see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)

* RBS and Lloyds fall after Deutsche Bank downgrades

* FTSE 100 slips but still up 10 pct so far in 2016

* Rise in sterling weighs on FTSE 100

* But robust UK services data lifts FTSE 250 index

By Sudip Kar-Gupta

LONDON, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Britain's top shares index dipped lower on Monday as a fall in the shares of Royal Bank of Scotland and its rival Lloyds weighed on the overall market.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was down 0.3 percent at 6,876.54 points in early trading, retreating from a 2.2 percent rise on Friday that pushed it up to a two-week high.

The index also edged lower after sterling climbed following data which showed that Britain's services industry bounced back strongly last month from a slump triggered by June's Brexit vote to leave the European Union.

The globally-focused companies that dominate the FTSE 100 tend to benefit when sterling falls on currency markets, since a weaker sterling can help their exports.

However, the relatively robust services industry reading left the FTSE 250 mid-cap index, whose companies are more exposed to the domestic UK economy than those in the FTSE 100, up by 0.2 percent.

RBS and Lloyds were the worst-performers on the FTSE 100, falling 2.7 percent and 2 percent respectively, after Deutsche Bank downgraded RBS to "sell" from "hold" and cut Lloyds to "hold" from "buy".

Deutsche Bank said RBS would be hit by the negative interest rate environment engulfing the broader banking sector, since rock-bottom rates can hit banks' profitability, while Lloyds could be impacted by customers' re-mortgaging.

The weak economic backdrop, which has led to record low interest rates in the euro zone and Britain in a bid to stimulate growth and lending, was also highlighted by leaders at the G20 meeting in China.

"Although stock markets may be open to further gains in the short term, the ingredients for a bear trend remain visible and as such should keep investors alert. The ongoing concerns over the global economy may spark jitters while depressed oil prices weigh heavily on investor risk sentiment," said FXTM research analyst Lukman Otunuga.

The FTSE 100 is up around 10 percent so far in 2016, although the U.S. dollar value of UK shares was impacted by a drop in sterling in the immediate aftermath of the Brexit vote. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Andrew Heavens)