Britain's FTSE falls as gold miners lose their shine

* FTSE 100 down 0.5 pct

* Gold miners track commodity prices lower

* Though mid caps outperform

By Kit Rees

LONDON, Nov 18 (Reuters) - UK shares retreated on Friday, weighed down by a fall among mining companies as precious metals miners were hit by a rising dollar.

The blue chip FTSE 100 index was down 0.5 percent at 6,762.15 points by 1015 GMT, lagging slightly the broader European market. The index, however, was set to post a small gain for the week, its second week in a row of gains.

Gold miners Randgold Resources, Fresnillo and Polymetal International tumbled between 3 percent to 6 percent, as the broader UK mining index declined nearly 3 percent, touching its lowest level in one week.

The precious metals miners dropped after the price of gold, the underlying commodity, fell, on track to post its second weekly loss.

A rise in the dollar put pressure on greenback-denominated commodities, which become more expensive as a result for holders of foreign currency. The dollar strengthed after Thursday's comments from U.S. Fed chair Janet Yellen that the Fed could raise interest rates "relatively soon".

"What gold doesn't like is rising interest rates because you don't earn any money on gold," Mark Dampier, head of investment research at Hargreaves Lansdown, said.

"The mining stocks tend to follow (the gold price), because they're basically a geared exposure to the commodity."

Mid cap gold miners also struggled, with Hochschild Mining and Centamin both dropping more than 5 percent.

The FTSE 250 index, however, was 0.2 percent higher, supported by a 12 percent surge in shares of Electrocomponents .

Shares in the electronic component distributor hit a 14-year high after it raised raising its cost savings target and reported a 76 percent rise in first-half profit. (Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)