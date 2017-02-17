(ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon, see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)

* FTSE 100 flat, set for third week of gains

* Retail sales drop weighs on pound

* Copper miners weigh while precious miners edge up

* Pharmaceuticals set for best day in a month

* AstraZeneca rises on successful drug trial

By Helen Reid

LONDON, Feb 17 Britain's main share index was flat on Friday as gains by pharmaceuticals were offset by banks and mining companies, and a drop in retail sales indicated rising prices were biting into consumers' purchasing enthusiasm.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was flat in percentage terms by 1046GMT, recouping earlier losses. The pound's weakness following an unexpected drop in retail sales for January helped support the index, though not enough to draw it convincingly into positive territory.

The oil & gas and mining stocks were the biggest weights on the index, while pharmaceuticals outperformed, headed for their best day in a month.

Standard Chartered Bank was the worst-performing on the index, down 2.6 percent, with Royal Bank of Scotland not far behind, down 1.5 percent. Shares in both banks remained near recent highs, though.

Retail sales data surprised to the downside, falling 0.3 percent in January against expectations. Economists in a Reuters poll expected sales to rise 0.9 percent, and no forecaster expected a fall.

The figures implied consumers' appetite was slowing as inflation picked up.

The pound fell on the data, supporting the FTSE to pare back its losses, although retailer Marks & Spencer's fell on the news, last down 1.2 percent.

Shares in Coca Cola HBC, the soft drinks bottler, were up 1.8 percent, extended gains after hitting their highest levels since September 2013, maintaining Thursday's momentum after well-received results and helped by broker Jefferies raising its price target on the stock.

Pharmaceuticals companies Shire and AstraZeneca were top gainers. Analysts cited AstraZeneca's announcement it would expand the patient base of Lynparza, a drug used to treat breast cancer.

"The AstraZeneca turnaround story largely hinges on what happens to its oncology portfolio, and progress with Lynparza is an important element of that turnaround," Berenberg analysts said in a note.

Shire was enjoying the glow from its better-than-expected results on Thursday.

Anglo American, Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton were among top fallers as the price of copper pared back from its highs on profit-taking, while supply concerns remained at mines in Chile and Indonesia.

A tick-up in gold prices, meanwhile, supported precious metals miners Fresnillo and Randgold Resources, top gainers and last up 1.2 to 1.3 percent.

Miners have supported the FTSE higher recently. The index was set for its third week of gains.

The mid-cap index, which is more domestically weighted, was down 0.2 percent.

Telecom company Inmarsat was the top faller on the mid-cap index, down 5.1 percent after a series of broker downgrades.

UBS downgraded the stock to "sell", saying it forecast earnings for the Maritime segment, which accounts for half the company's revenue, down 4 to 9 percent below the market. (Reporting by Helen Reid; Editing by Angus MacSwan)