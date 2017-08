Lloyds and Barratt help Britain's FTSE edge higher

(ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon, see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)

* FTSE 100 index up 0.2 percent

* Lloyds and Barratt gain after results

* Miners lose ground on weaker metals prices

By Atul Prakash

LONDON, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Britain's top share index edged up on Wednesday as Lloyds reported its highest annual profit in a decade and the UK's biggest housebuilder Barratt announced upbeat results.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was last up 0.2 percent at 7,288.00 points, after closing 0.3 percent lower on Tuesday. The index climbed to a one-month high earlier this week.

The UK banking index climbed 1.4 percent after Lloyds signalled it was finally recovering from the financial crisis and reported 2016 pretax profit of 4.2 billion pounds ($5.3 billion), more than double that in 2015. Lloyds shares were up 3.6 percent.

"The recovery seems to be nearing completion as the bank has boosted pretax profit, supported by a positive set of metrics, with notable improvements in earnings per share and net interest margin," said Richard Hunter, head of research at Wilson King Investment Management.

"Meanwhile, the capital cushion remains strong, the cost-income ratio is leading edge and the special dividend is representative of confidence in the outlook."

Barratt shares rose 2 percent, the second biggest gainers in the FTSE 100 index, after the company announced a 9 percent rise in pretax profit in the six months through December. However, it said it would build around 20 percent fewer homes in London in 2016/17.

Gains in the broader market were capped by weaker miners, which tracked a drop in major industrial metals such as copper , aluminium and nickel.

The UK mining index dropped 1.6 percent, dragged down by a 1.2 to 3.6 percent fall in shares of Anglo American, BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto.

The UK mid-cap index also fell, by 0.3 percent, pressured by steep declines in shares of outsourcing group Serco and drugmaker Indivior.

Serco, which provides transport, health, justice, defence and security services in public departments, slumped 14 percent after posting a 14 percent drop in 2016 trading profit and said it was vulnerable to increased global political uncertainty in 2017.

"We continue to anticipate another reduction in revenues, profitability and earnings, with another step up in net debt," Shore Capital analyst Robin Speakman said.

Indivior shares were also down 14 percent, after the company reported a sharp fall in its operating profit.

The market showed little reaction to data revealing that Britain's economy accelerated at the end of 2016 but growth for the whole year was weaker than previously thought. There were also signs of weakness ahead, suggesting the Brexit vote will start to take its toll in 2017. (Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Susan Fenton)