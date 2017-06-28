(ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on
the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon, see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)
* FTSE 100 down 0.6 pct
* Hargreaves Lansdown falls after FCA report
* Oil stocks, miners drag
* Bunzl bounces after update
By Kit Rees
LONDON, June 28 Britain's top share index dipped
on Wednesday following a slide in shares of Hargreaves Lansdown
and oil firms, though a jump in Bunzl's shares offered
some relief.
The blue chip FTSE 100 index had fallen 0.6 percent
to 7,391.88 points by 0831 GMT, while British mid caps
were also down 0.6 percent.
Fund platform Hargreaves Lansdown was the biggest
faller, dropping around 3 percent and hitting a one-month low
following an industry report by Britain's markets watchdog.
In a drive to improve funds transparency, the Financial
Conduct Authority (FCA) proposed a number of changes to the
asset management industry, adding it supported the disclosure of
a single, all-in fee. It also said it would launch a market
study into investment platforms.
"Rather than having the management fee and then also trading
commission as well and then other sorts of fees on top of that,
I think the regulator would rather that wealth managers charged
just one fixed percentage that encompassed everything, so
consumers would know exactly what they were paying," Rachel
Winter, senior investment manager at Killik & Co, said.
Winter added that, because performance reporting has been a
big part of Europe's upcoming Markets in Financial Instruments
Directive, or MiFID II regulation, wealth managers had already
been looking at their fee structures and considering one fee.
A weaker oil price was also a drag on UK blue chips, with
shares in majors Royal Dutch Shell and BP both
dropping nearly 1 percent.
Shares in mining firms Glencore and Antofagasta
also fell following a dip in the copper price.
Shares in Bunzl, a provider of distribution and
outsourcing services, bounced more than 4 percent and were the
biggest gainers by some way on the FTSE 100.
Bunzl was set for its best day in a year after issuing an
upbeat trading statement in which it said it saw a 7 percent
rise in first-half revenue at constant currency, as well as a
boost from recent acquisitions.
Outside of the large caps, results dragged down shares in
Stagecoach, which slumped 8 percent after its full-year
earnings missed expectations. Stagecoach's full-year pretax
profit dropped 15.3 percent as economic conditions hit its
domestic bus business.
"With no improvement in the outlook and further attention on
the underperforming East Coast Rail franchise we would expect
the shares to be weak today," analysts at UBS said in a note.
(Reporting by Kit Rees; Editing by Mark Potter)