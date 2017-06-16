(ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on
* FTSE 100 up 0.3 pct
* Mid-caps up 0.7 percent,
* Tesco reverses gains after sales figures
* Industrials drive mid-caps while housebuilders decline
By Helen Reid
LONDON, June 16 Defensive strength supported the
FTSE on Friday but it remained on course for its widest weekly
loss in two months after a week of political uncertainty and
jitters about the resilience of the consumer engine of the UK
economy.
British and European stocks had sold off on Thursday as
fears grew around the squeezed British consumer and the
durability of stronger macroeconomic data which had spurred
cyclical sectors higher.
The main FTSE 100 benchmark gained 0.4 percent by
1000 GMT, underperforming the European benchmark,
Italian and French stocks.
UK mid-caps pulled out of Thursday's nosedive to
gain 0.7 percent, outperforming the larger stock index, though
they were still headed for a loss on the week, taking them to a
three-week losing streak.
Concerns around the more domestically exposed mid-cap
companies came to a head on Thursday when furniture store DFS
warned on profit, triggering a sharp sell-off among
consumer-exposed stocks.
Investors said valuations among mid-caps, which hit a fresh
record high as recently as two weeks ago, were also putting off
prospective buyers.
"It's not panic stations, but you can see why there might be
a consolidation," said Ian Williams, head of economics and
strategy at Peel Hunt.
"Mid-caps have held up a lot better than people thought they
would. So although underlying earnings are good and the bottom
up news is good, valuations mean there's not that many more
compelling cheap opportunities," he added.
"The incremental buyer is not there anymore, and the
markdown could continue before they appear again."
Concerns around the reflation trade were also leading
investors to shift away from the sectors most geared to economic
growth, and towards defensive stocks, naturally favouring the
less cyclicals-heavy FTSE 100.
"Whilst corporate earnings have continued to improve and
look healthy however the increase in equity market valuations
mean that a lot of this improved outlook is reflected in
prices," said Edward Park, investment director at Brooks
Macdonald.
"Fuller valuations mean that equities are responding more
nervously to the recent softer global data," he added.
Uncertainty around UK politics, a week after a shock
general election result, had also generated jitters around
domestic stocks.
"Political uncertainty puts pressure on the domestically
focused mid-cap companies who struggle to make well informed
investment decisions with such an unclear outlook," said Park.
British American Tobacco and Unilever were
among the large-cap drivers of the timid rebound, as investors
turned to safer, high dividend-yielding stocks.
Tesco shares reversed course, erasing early gains
to trade down 0.5 percent, after weak international same store
sales overshadowed the retailer's strongest UK sales growth in
seven years.
"Tesco's results show that the small ticket, less
discretionary spending is proving quite resilient," said
Williams, adding that the inflation-driven squeeze on consumers
would likely weigh more on bigger-ticket spending such as
furniture, as evidenced by DFS's warning.
Energy stocks lent some support after oil edged up off its
seven-week lows.
But Anglo American fell 1 percent to an 8-month low
after some analysts said new mining regulation in South Africa
could hit miners' margins.
Driving the mid-cap recovery were industrials firms with
less exposure to the domestic economy, with engineers Cobham
, IMI Melrose Industries and Meggitt
among top gainers.
Meanwhile companies exposed to housebuilding and real estate
kept falling, with Bovis Homes, Crest Nicholson
, Savills and Countryside all down.
