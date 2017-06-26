* UK blue chip index up 0.3 pct at close
* Financials give biggest boost to FTSE
* Oil price helps energy shares
* Investors await BoE report on Tuesday
By Danilo Masoni and Kit Rees
LONDON, June 26 British shares rose on Monday,
snapping four straight days of losses, as banks joined a broader
European rally and steadier crude oil prices supported energy
firms.
The blue chip FTSE index was up 0.3 percent at
7,446.80 points at its close, paring back its earlier gains
slightly as energy shares eased.
Financials provided the biggest boost to the FTSE, adding
11.5 points to the index, with heavyweight banks HSBC
and Barclays both up 1.2 percent.
Banking stocks were in demand in Europe after a deal to wind
up two failed Italian regional lenders.
While earlier gains among oil majors BP and Royal
Dutch Shell helped underpin the market, both
heavyweights saw gains ease as the price of oil steadied.
"Gains in (the) energy sector remain fragile as oil prices
remain relatively soft compared to last month's levels," Ipek
Ozkardeskaya, senior market analyst at London Capital Group,
said.
She said investors were also awaiting for the Bank of
England Financial Stability Report and Governor Mark Carney's
speech on Tuesday for clues about any possible hike in interest
rates as inflationary pressures rise.
The news that British Prime Minister Theresa May had struck
a deal with Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party had
little impact on the internationally facing FTSE 100 index,
though sterling ticked higher.
While a drop among materials stocks weighed on British mid
caps, which ended the session flat, outsourcer Capita
was among standout movers. Its shares rose 2 percent
after agreeing to sell its asset management services arm in a
888 million pounds deal that Jefferies said should help subside
balance sheet concerns.
Back on the FTSE, subprime lender Provident Financial
fell 1.7 percent as RBC downgraded the stock to "Sector
Perform" from "Outperform" following last week's profit warning.
On the up were Nestle rivals Unilever and
Diageo, as the sector was lifted after activist investor
Daniel Loeb's Third Point urged the Swiss food giant to improve
its margins, buy back stock and sell non-core assets.
Top losers were precious metal miners Fresnillo and
Randgold, which declined 3.1 and 1.5 percent
respectively after gold prices fell as investors remained
cautious ahead of a flurry of U.S. data due this week.
(Reporting by Danilo Masoni and Kit Rees; Editing by Alison
Williams)