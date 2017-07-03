* FTSE 100 up 0.9 percent at close
* Crude price relief drives oil stocks, miners higher
* Liberum warning sends Provident Financial down again
(Adds detail, updates prices at close)
By Helen Reid and Kit Rees
LONDON, July 3 Britain's major share index made
a positive start to the second half on Monday, bolstered by
strong gains among financials, miners and energy companies as
oil prices firmed.
The FTSE 100 ended the day 0.9 percent higher at
7,377.09 points, recovering from losses last week, and was
more or less in line with the broader European market
which gained 1.1 percent on the day.
Oil companies, which have been the
worst-performing sector this year, were lifted by higher crude
prices after the first fall in U.S. drilling activity in months
alleviated some concerns over a supply glut.
Oil majors BP and Royal Dutch Shell were up
1.9 percent and 1.8 percent respectively.
"Having led everyone down for most of the second quarter,
crude prices are trending up slightly," said Ian Williams,
economics and strategy analyst at Peel Hunt.
HSBC,, Lloyds and Barclays were
among top gainers after several central bankers suggested last
week that monetary policy could soon start to tighten.
"Given the trend in sentiment over the rate outlook, the
financials having been calm before that, you would expect them
to be moving back to the top of the list again," said Williams.
Glencore,, whose trading arm also benefits from
higher crude prices, jumped 5 percent to lead gains among
miners, which were also supported by better than expected
factory activity data from China.
Provident Financial, whose profit warning sent its
shares plummeting 18 percent on June 21, was among the top
fallers after Liberum analysts said another profit warning for
the Home Credit division was likely.
"Guidance remains too optimistic, in our view," they said.
Mid caps, however, slipped 0.1 percent with Inmarsat
among the biggest fallers.
The satellite company dropped 4.7 percent following a report
that it faced a court challenge from rivals over its in-flight
Wifi service.
Among gainers, Electrocomponents drew buying after
its first-quarter results impressed with 13 percent growth in
revenues.
Its shares climbed 3.8 percent, taking its year-to-date
gains to around 21 percent.
Investors were also readying for second-quarter earnings
updates from UK corporates to start streaming in.
"The next few weeks will be quite telling. There's still a
little bit of upside potential in the overseas earners, and the
domestics especially will be interesting to watch given the
pressures on the UK consumer," said Williams.
(Reporting by Helen Reid and Kit Rees; Editing by Susan Fenton)