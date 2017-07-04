* FTSE 100 down 0.3 pct
* Worldpay up 28 pct after rival bid approaches
* Sainsbury inches up after results
* Banks weigh, oil steady
By Kit Rees
LONDON, July 4 A rally in Worldpay
shares to a record high was not enough to offset a broad-based
decline among British shares on Wednesday, after a strong start
to the second half for the UK's top share index.
Britain's blue-chip FTSE 100 index ended down 0.3
percent at 7,357.23 points, having broken a four-day losing
streak in the previous session. Mid caps declined 0.1
percent.
Payment processor Worldpay rocketed 27.7 percent after news
it received competing bids from U.S. credit card technology firm
Vantiv and JPMorgan Chase Bank. Analysts said
other companies might now be interested in bidding.
"We believe Worldpay is a unique asset, and the current
interest from two U.S. peers could also trigger the intention of
parties like Google, Amazon, Apple,"
a note from Mediobanca Securities said.
This comes after Danish peer Nets rose in the
previous session when it confirmed that it had received an offer
from potential buyers.
Tuesday saw banking stocks ease 0.8 percent,
following strong gains in the previous session. Oil stocks
ended flat as oil prices stabilised near $50 a
barrel on signs that U.S. crude production may be slowing.
Shares in BP fell 0.3 percent. HSBC and
Standard Chartered were 1.1 percent and 0.6 percent
lower.
Results helped shares in grocer Sainsbury edge
around 0.3 percent higher. Britain's second-largest supermarket
said sales growth accelerated in its latest quarter, helped by
inflation and warm weather.
Shares in peer Morrison nudged 0.4 percent higher.
Tesco was down 0.1 percent.
The impact of inflation, both on wages and on the cost of
food imports, has been a cause for concern for British
supermarkets since sterling's drop after Britain voted to leave
the European Union last June.
"You've got the dual impact of higher prices which is
pushing revenue up. What we don't see today is the effect that
has on (Sainsbury's) cost, so it's a bit of a double-edged
sword," George Salmon, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown,
said.
"My overall impression is that while things are moving
forwards, the headwinds are looking strong as well, so it's just
a tough time for the sector."
Outside the blue chips, small-cap Imagination Technologies
jumped around 9 percent after reporting full year
results, saying it had returned to profitability.
Its shares remain down nearly 40 percent this year after
Apple, its biggest customer, said in April it would stop using
Imagination's graphics technology in its new products
.
