* FTSE 100 up 0.1 pct
* Housebuilders shine after Persimmon update
* Retailer Tesco leads higher consumer staples
* South Africa exposed stocks fall on party plans
* Worldpay falls as prospect of rival bid fades
(Adds details, closing prices)
By Helen Reid
LONDON, July 5 Britain's major share index
climbed higher on Wednesday, bolstered by buoyant housebuilders
after a strong trading update from Persimmon, as strength in
consumer staples underpinned gains.
The FTSE 100 ended up 0.1 percent, while mid-caps
gained 0.8 percent.
Persimmon gained 2.4 percent after a robust trading
statement which lifted peers as they absorbed a sign of
resilience to pressures on the British consumer.
Persimmon said last month's British parliamentary election
had not impacted consumers' demand for new houses, and sales
rose 7 percent for the first half.
"All we've had at the moment from the housebuilders is signs
that things are going better than expected," said Barry Gibb,
research analyst at Beaufort Securities, adding that there was
scope for a modest upgrade of estimates by the market in a
sector under considerable scrutiny.
"If any of the mainstream housebuilders were to suggest that
they are seeing a greater pressure on pricing or reduced level
of viewings, it could be taken quite badly by the market," he
added.
Housebuilders Barratt Development and Taylor Wimpey
also rose on the more optimistic tone struck by Persimmon
over the state of demand for houses.
Another top gainer was supermarket chain Tesco, up
3.8 percent after forecast-beating sales figures from wholesaler
Booker, which has been under scrutiny from investors
since Tesco announced its plan to acquire it.
Gains in Tesco helped the consumer staples sector provide
the biggest sectoral boost to the FTSE, adding 9.4 points to the
index, while energy stocks weighed as oil prices retreated.
Drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline inched 0.2 percent lower
after Citigroup cut its rating on the stock to 'neutral' from
'buy, citing slowing HIV market growth.
The broker said risks of a repeal of the U.S. Affordable
Care Act could negatively affect volumes and/or price in the HIV
treatment market.
South Africa-exposed stocks Old Mutual and Investec
were a weak spot, down 1.7 and 1 percent respectively,
as the rand fell after the South African ruling party proposed
at a policy conference to nationalise the central bank and
expropriate land without compensation.
But top faller was Worldpay, which fell 8.8 percent
after U.S. credit card processor Vantiv agreed to buy
the British payment company for 7.7 billion pounds.
In the previous session the stock soared nearly 30 percent
after the company said it had received rival approaches from
Vantiv and JPMorgan, which said on Wednesday it did not
plan to make a counter bid.
Among mid-caps, construction materials supplier SIG
jumped 4.5 percent after it said revenue rose 8.1 percent in the
first half, helped by strength in mainland Europe.
"Underlying trading has improved relative to the second half
of 2016, with European growth outpacing that of the UK, and good
progress has been made on reducing leverage," said Jefferies
analysts.
Online grocer Ocado made more modest gains, up 0.6
percent, as investors seemed to shrug off its first half
results, in which it said it expected a recently clinched
international deal would be "the first of many".
Ocado shares rose sharply in the aftermath of the
Amazon-Whole Foods merger deal amid speculation the company
could be the object of a future partnership with the U.S. retail
giant as it pushes into food distribution. The company said it
had seen a pick-up in interest from U.S. players since the
deal.
(Reporting by Helen Reid and Danilo Masoni; Editing by Gareth
Jones)