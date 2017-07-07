* FTSE 100 up 0.2 pct
* First weekly gain in 5 weeks
* Energy, banks weigh on index
* Takeover talk lifts Centrica
* Broker changes move easyJet, Royal Mail, WPP
* Small-cap Cape soars on takeover
(ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on
the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon, see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)
By Kit Rees and Helen Reid
LONDON, July 7 Falls in energy and bank stocks
dampened an otherwise positive week for Britain's top share
index, while changes in broker recommendations prompted moves in
easyJet, WPP and Royal Mail.
Britain's blue chip FTSE 100 index ended the day up
0.2 percent at 7,350.92 points, reversing earlier losses after
weak housing data drove sterling to a nine-day low, helping the
index's dollar earners.
Non-farm payrolls data from the U.S. showing stronger than
expected jobs growth also helped support gains which led blue
chips to their first positive week since the end of May.
Oil & gas stocks dropped however after oil prices fell more
than 1 percent following a rise in U.S. output, with Royal Dutch
Shell <RDSa.L. and BP down 0.9 percent each.
"Regardless of what OPEC try and do, it seems the supply
overhang is preventing any kind of sustainable rally," Ian
Williams, strategist at Peel Hunt, said.
Financials were also weaker, with HSBC and Barclays
both in negative territory, cooling after the sector
hit its highest level since the end of February in
the previous session on expectations of higher interest rates.
Supporting the index, shares in easyJet rose 5.3
percent after Credit Suisse upgraded the budget airline to
"outperform" on the back of an improvement in summer trading.
Utility Centrica was among biggest gainers, up 2.8
percent on takeover rumours, although analysts at Jefferies were
sceptical.
Royal Mail was the worst performer on the day after
UBS cuts its rating to "sell" from "neutral", saying the company
would continue to see sub-market growth in parcel volume due to
its need to modernise.
WPP also fell 2.7 percent after Exane BNP Paribas
cut the advertising firm to "underperform" and downgraded
French peer Publicis to "neutral", saying they need to
evolve more quickly.
"Marketing is driven by mobile, nimbler brands, ecommerce
and automation/AI. These areas are dominated by platforms where
agencies are sparse, raising the risk of lower mid-term growth,"
analysts at Exane said.
"WPP & Publicis have good track records of adapting to
industry changes. We would buy once evidence they have adapted
mounts, or on a much greater valuation discount," they added.
Outside of the blue chips, a strong trading update from
retailer Dunelm sent its shares 5.4 percent higher to
the top of the FTSE 250, which closed 0.1 percent higher.
In a second takeover in as many days for British small-caps,
Cape shares soared 46 percent after French construction
equipment maker Altrad Investment Authority said it would buy
the oil services firm.
"It's been a little surprising we have not seen more
international buyers [for UK companies] given the fact that
sterling has been so cheap," said Andy Jackson, manager of the
UK value opportunities fund at Miton.
"I think there could well be more approaches."
(Editing by Alexander Smith)