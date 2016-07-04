FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Britain's FTSE 100 rises to build on post-Brexit fightback
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Business
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
July 4, 2016 / 7:20 AM / a year ago

Britain's FTSE 100 rises to build on post-Brexit fightback

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 4 (Reuters) - Britain's top shares index rose on Monday, as firmer mining stocks helped the market build on last week's recovery from a slump caused by Britain's decision to leave the European Union.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index, which had risen in the four previous sessions, was up 0.4 percent at 6,600.70 points in early session trading - its highest level since August 2015.

Mining stocks were among the best performers, helped by a rise in London copper prices.

The FTSE 100 fell around 6 percent and sterling tumbled against the dollar after the June 24 vote.

However, sterling's weakness has provided a cushion to the FTSE 100 since many of the index's international companies can benefit from a weaker pound which would help exports. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.