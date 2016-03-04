FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rally in metals boost UK mining index to 4-month high
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
March 4, 2016 / 8:40 AM / 2 years ago

Rally in metals boost UK mining index to 4-month high

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 4 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 350 Mining index climbed to a four-month high on Friday, with a rally in prices of major industrial metals boosting shares in companies such as Glencore, Anglo American and BHP Billiton.

The sector derived strength from metals prices, with copper staying on track for its biggest weekly advance in about six months on signs of a bottoming in a recent slide in oil prices.

Prospects of a stronger U.S. economy also fuelled investor appetite for metals.

Shares in Glencore, Anglo American, BHP Billiton, Antofagasta and Rio Tinto rose 2-4.2 percent, helping the UK mining index to advance more than 3 percent on Friday, and taking this year’s total gains to 25 percent.

The STOXX Europe 600 Basic Resources index was also up 1.9 percent after setting a three-month high. (Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.