FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Defence-related UK stocks outperform on spending boost plan
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
November 23, 2015 / 8:31 AM / 2 years ago

Defence-related UK stocks outperform on spending boost plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Security-related stocks such as Rolls Royce and BAE Systems rose in early trading on Monday, outperforming Britain’s blue-chip FTSE 100 index, after the country planned to boost its anti-terrorism spending by 30 percent.

Britain also plans to increase the number of stealth fighter jets it can launch from aircraft carriers over the next decade, finance minister George Osborne said on Sunday.

“There is every likelihood that the defence sector is going to get a larger piece of financing than expected earlier,” IG analyst Alastair McCaig said.

Shares in Rolls Royce and BAE Systems were up about 1 percent, against a 0.8-percent weaker FTSE 100 index. (Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Lionel Laurent)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.