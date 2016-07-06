FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK utility shares hit record highs as hunt for yield deepens
July 6, 2016 / 9:00 AM / a year ago

UK utility shares hit record highs as hunt for yield deepens

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 6 (Reuters) - Shares in United Utilities , National Grid and Severn Trent rose to record highs on Wednesday, as investors continued to pile into dividend-yielding defensive stocks as a shield against volatile markets.

United Utilities was up 1.6 percent, Severn Trent rose 1.3 percent while National Grid advanced 1.1 percent, with all three outperforming a 0.4 percent fall on the blue-chip FTSE 100 index .

The FTSE 350 Utilities Total Return Index, which incorporates the impact of dividends, rose 1 percent to hit a record high.

Britain's vote on June 23 to leave the European Union has dented investors confidence, raised questions about global growth and sent bond yields even lower making the UK utilities sector, with reliable profits and healthy dividends, appear all the more attractive.

Lower bond yields have also lower borrowing costs for utility firms which typically have large levels of gearing. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Vikram Subhedar)

