Talks aimed at ending London tube strike set for Friday

LONDON, April 30 (Reuters) - Talks aimed at calling off next week’s London underground rail strike are to be held on Friday at conciliation service ACAS between leaders of the RMT union and Transport for London, ACAS said on Wednesday.

The RMT has called a strike next week that threatens to cause huge travel disruption on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday as part of its opposition to plans to modernise the London tube system which it fears will mean job losses. It has already held two full days of strikes this week.

An ACAS statement said: “We are holding talks with all the parties involved in the London Underground tube dispute on Friday 2 May at 10am. Talks will take place at Acas.”

A similar, two-stage round of tube strikes earlier this year was suspended after the first stoppage when the sides agreed to try to settle the dispute through negotiation.