LONDON Dec 20 A strike planned for Dec. 23 and 24 by over 1,500 baggage-handlers, check-in staff and cargo crew at airports across Britain has been cancelled, the Unite union said on Tuesday.

The action, over a pay dispute, was called off after talks at the conciliation service Acas.

A Unite spokesman confirmed the strike cancellation but no further details were immediately available.

The stoppage was part of a wave of planned Christmas strikes by groups including rail workers and cabin crew that Prime Minister Theresa May has called "completely unacceptable".

(Reporting by Stephen Addison; Editing by Alison Williams)