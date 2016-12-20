UPDATE 1-British Airways cabin crew call off Christmas strike
Dec 22 British Airways cabin crew have called off a planned Christmas strike, trade union Unite said on Thursday.
LONDON Dec 20 A strike planned for Dec. 23 and 24 by over 1,500 baggage-handlers, check-in staff and cargo crew at airports across Britain has been cancelled, the Unite union said on Tuesday.
The action, over a pay dispute, was called off after talks at the conciliation service Acas.
A Unite spokesman confirmed the strike cancellation but no further details were immediately available.
The stoppage was part of a wave of planned Christmas strikes by groups including rail workers and cabin crew that Prime Minister Theresa May has called "completely unacceptable".
(Reporting by Stephen Addison; Editing by Alison Williams)
