LONDON Feb 10 British Airways cabin crew members working for the carrier's mixed fleet are to hold four more days of strikes, starting on Feb. 17, the trade union Unite said on Friday.

The union is in the middle of six days of strikes this week, in a long-running dispute over pay.

British Airways said the deal it had offered was consistent with the pay deals of other crew, and that it would keep disruption to customers to a minimum.

"We have flown all customers to their destinations during the previous strikes by Mixed Fleet Unite and we will ensure this happens again," British Airways said in a statement.

(Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Kate Holton)