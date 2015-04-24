FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-UK judge paves way for judicial review of mis-sold swaps compensation scheme
#Financials
April 24, 2015 / 3:16 PM / 2 years ago

RPT-UK judge paves way for judicial review of mis-sold swaps compensation scheme

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds coding, no changes to text)

LONDON, April 24 (Reuters) - Britain’s High Court on Friday granted a request for permission to bring judicial proceedings relating to a scheme set up by Britain’s financial regulator to compensate small firms mis-sold interest rate hedging products.

Judge Kenneth Parker granted an application for a judicial review of the compensation scheme filed by law fim Mishcon de Reya on behalf of its client Holcroft Properties, a nursing home operator, in a case relating to the alleged mis-selling of interest rate swaps to the company by Barclays.

Reporting By Matt Scuffham, editing by Sinead Cruise

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
