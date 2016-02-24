FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK court dismisses application to review interest swap mis-selling case
February 24, 2016 / 11:47 AM / 2 years ago

UK court dismisses application to review interest swap mis-selling case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON Feb 24 (Reuters) - London’s High Court has dismissed an application to look into the way accounting firm KPMG reviewed a case relating to alleged mis-selling of interest rate products by British bank Barclays.

The court said on Wednesday that there was no basis that KPMG had been in breach of any public law duty and that there was clear evidence they had carried out the task they were required to do.

The High Court gave permission in April 2015 for a judicial review of a scheme set up by Britain’s financial regulator to compensate small firms mis-sold interest rate hedging products.

The application was made by law firm Mishcon de Reya, acting on behalf of Holmcroft Properties, a nursing home operator.

Reporting by Richa Naidu and Jane Merriman; Editing by Rachel Armstrong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
