LONDON, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Britain’s Debt Management Office said on Tuesday it had sold 3.25 billion pounds ($4.9 billion) of the 0.125 percent 2046 index-linked gilt via syndication at a re-offer price of 129.738, equivalent to a real yield of -0.7475 percent.

HSBC, Morgan Stanley, Scotiabank and UBS acted as joint bookrunners for the sale.