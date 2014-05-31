FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Police make Syria-related terrorism arrest at Heathrow Airport
May 31, 2014 / 3:15 PM / 3 years ago

Police make Syria-related terrorism arrest at Heathrow Airport

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 31 (Reuters) - Police said they arrested a 19-year old man at Heathrow airport on Saturday on suspicion of “preparing for acts of terrorism” in relation to Syria.

The man is being held at a police station in London and an address in the north of the city is being searched, the Metropolitan police said in a statement.

Officers from the Counter Terrorism command unit made the arrest but police said it was not in response to any immediate risk or threat.

They said the arrest was “Syria-related” but no further details were available. (Reporting By Costas Pitas; editing by Stephen Addison)

