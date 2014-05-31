FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Police make two Syria-related arrests at Heathrow Airport
May 31, 2014 / 7:05 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Police make two Syria-related arrests at Heathrow Airport

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details of second arrest)

LONDON, May 31 (Reuters) - British police arrested two people at Heathrow airport on Saturday on suspicion of “terrorism”-related activities in Syria, they said.

A 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of “preparing for acts of terrorism” in relation to Syria and a 20-year-old man was held on suspicion of “sending property overseas for the purpose of assisting terrorism in Syria.”

A police spokesman said the two arrests were not connected.

Officers from the Counter Terrorism command unit made the arrest but police said the detention of the 19-year-old was not in response to any immediate risk or threat. (Reporting By Costas Pitas; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)

