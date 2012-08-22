UK, US, France discuss bolstering Syria's opposition

LONDON, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Britain discussed with France and the United States on Wednesday how to bolster the Syrian opposition, which is fighting government forces 17 months into a popular uprising against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s rule.

British Prime Minister David Cameron and U.S. President Barack Obama also agreed that the use or threat of chemical weapons use by Syria was “was completely unacceptable” and would force them to “revisit their approach” to the conflict.

“As with (French President) Hollande, the prime minister and Obama discussed how to build on the support already given to the opposition to end the appalling violence in Syria and bring about stability,” Cameron’s office said in a statement.