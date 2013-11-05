Britain says to sign tax agreement with Cayman Islands

LONDON, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Britain will later today sign an information-sharing agreement with the Cayman Islands, one of its overseas territories, to help it improve tax collection, finance minister George Osborne announced on Tuesday.

“As a result information on UK taxpayers held in the Cayman Islands will automatically be provided to HMRC (Her Majesty’s Revenue and Customs) who will use it to collect the tax that is due,” Osborne told parliament. (Reporting by William James and Christina Fincher)