FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU takes on UK over energy-saving tax discounts
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
BUSINESS
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
June 21, 2012 / 11:01 AM / in 5 years

EU takes on UK over energy-saving tax discounts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, June 21 (Reuters) - The European Commission said on Thursday it had told Britain to amend legislation that allows a lower rate of tax (VAT) on “energy-saving materials”, or face being taken to the European Union’s highest court.

Britain’s discount VAT rate on such goods breached EU legislation, the Commission said in a statement.

“Under EU VAT rules, member states can only apply reduced VAT rates to a limited number of goods and services,” it said, adding that those did not include the supply and installation of energy-saving materials.

The Commission gave Britain two months to bring its legislation into line, or be sued in the EU Court of Justice.

Britain applies a lower rate of VAT on the supply and installation of solar panels, wind and water turbines, controls for heating and hot water systems, as well as insulation, among other materials. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio.; Writing by Rex Merrifield. Editing by Jane Merriman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.