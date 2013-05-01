FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 1, 2013 / 9:47 AM / 4 years ago

UK taxman gets tougher on complaints about conduct

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

By Chris Vellacott
    LONDON, May 1 (Reuters) - Britain's tax authority has
hardened its response to complaints about its conduct from
disgruntled taxpayers, rejecting more and upholding fewer,
records seen by Reuters show.
    Records obtained by accountants Saffery Champness under the
Freedom of Information Act show that Her Majesty's Revenues and
Customs (HMRC) fully upheld 30 percent of the 75,568 complaints
processed between 2011 and 2012, down from around 39 percent in
previous years.
    The proportion of complaints rejected climbed to more than
55 percent, from 47 percent the previous year and the highest
rate since the department introduced its current complaints
recording system in 2007.
    "HMRC is getting nastier," Saffery Champness Partner Ronnie
Ludwig said. 
    "Whether this changing attitude is down to renewed energy in
stamping out any form of tax planning or an attempt to boost
Treasury coffers ... is yet to be seen but the numbers speak for
themselves," he said.
    British authorities have come under increasing pressure to
shut down tax loopholes exploited by rich individuals and
corporations seeking to reduce their tax bills amid rising
public anger.
    However, a spokesman for HMRC said the department has not
changed its approach to complaints.
    "HMRC serves millions of taxpayers every year and a fraction
of a per cent of those customers find it necessary to complain.
We successfully collected over 469 billion pounds ($730
billion)in revenues last year, dealing with 60 million phone
calls and 30 million items of post. Our approach has not
changed," the spokesman said.

    TABLE: HMRC Complaints 2007-2012   
    
 Year    Complain  %          Not       Partially  Fully
         ts        Partially  Upheld    Upheld     Upheld
         Closed    & Fully                         
                   Upheld                          
 2007 -  71,643    50.22%     35,498    7,630      28,346
 2008                         (49.55%)  (10.65%)   (39.57
                                                   %)
 2008 -  83,917    50.14%     41,838    9,541      32,538
 2009                         (49.86%)  (11.37%)   (38.77
                                                   %)
 2009 -  72,971    51.28%     35,550    8,940      28,481
 2010                         (48.72%)  (12.25%)   (39.03
                                                   %)
 2010 -  76,438    53.00%     35,926    10,990     29,522
 2011                         (47.00%)  (14.38%)   (38.62
                                                   %)
 2011 -  75,568    44.89%     41,647    10,881     23,040
 2012                         (55.11%)  (14.40%)   (30.49
                                                   %)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
