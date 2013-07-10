Deutsche Bank complaint muddies Tchenguiz battle with UK fraud agency

LONDON, July 10 (Reuters) - Vincent and Robert Tchenguiz, who are suing Britain’s Serious Fraud Office (SFO) over a botched investigation into the property tycoon brothers, were dealt a setback on Wednesday when Deutsche Bank objected to the disclosure of some SFO documents.

The brothers believe documents held by the fraud-fighting agency will prove it had no grounds to arrest them and so strengthen their claim for damages.

The SFO has promised to hand over more than one million documents relating to the case, but to date has produced only a fraction of that number, after experiencing internal technology problems and complications regarding the disclosure of information provided by third parties.

Lawyers for Deutsche Bank, one of third parties whose documents the SFO wants to pass on, said on Wednesday the information obtained from it by the agency was confidential and that this “imposes a complete bar to disclosure”.

Deutsche Bank was the only third party to submit an objection to the court on Wednesday, but the court was told around 40 other entities, including a number of other banks, have also been served with disclosure requests.

If Deutsche Bank is successful in blocking the release of such documents, other parties may follow suit.

The judge, Justice Eder, said he would reach a judgment on whether the SFO can hand over third party documents as soon as possible. The ruling will be binding for all parties.

The Iranian-born Tchenguiz brothers, renowned for their lavish lifestyles, brought their damages claim after the SFO admitted serious failures in its three-year investigation into the pair over links to the collapse of Iceland’s Kaupthing bank in 2008.

The brothers allege their arrest in 2011 damaged their reputation and business relationships. A court later ruled the SFO unlawfully obtained warrants for their arrest.

The SFO is due to hand over all relevant documents by Aug. 1. A trial to hear the damages claim is currently scheduled to begin on May 9, 2014.