UPDATE 1-UK watchdog tells BT to speed up business line connections

LONDON, March 22 (Reuters) - BT, the owner of Britain’s biggest fixed-line network, must install business lines more quickly and significantly cut the prices it charges rivals to use them, the country’s telecoms regulator said

Ofcom’s demands on Tuesday come less than a month after it said it would impose higher service standards on BT’s networks unit Openreach in its review of the communications market.

BT will have to install dedicated high-speed lines for businesses in 46 working days by the end of March 2017, and 40 working days the following year, down from a current 48 days.

It would also have to reduce prices for the leased lines, which are often used by companies such as Vodafone and TalkTalk, and propose prices and terms for rivals to install their own equipment to use its fibre connections, a concept know as “dark fibre” by Sept 1.

Shares in BT fell to a five-month low of 440 pence on Tuesday morning, before recovering most of the loss to trade down 0.8 percent at 446 pence at 1137 GMT.

BT said it was committed to doing a better job for business customers, but noted that the installation of high-speed ethernet connections could be complex.

“The required ethernet price cuts and the introduction of dark fibre will not help to underpin service improvement,” BT said in a statement.

Allowing rivals to use its fibre connections would introduce an unnecessary layer of complexity and would deter others from building their own fibre networks, it added. (Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Sarah Young and Alexander Smith)