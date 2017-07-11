July 11 UK's Ofcom has capped the maximum
spectrum a company could win as it set new rules for the auction
of mobile spectrum to safeguard competition, the communications
regulator said on Tuesday.
The new auction, which is expected to take place later this
year, will limit the amount of spectrum companies such as BT
and EE Ltd (IPO-EEL.L) could win to 85 MHz in the 3.4 GHz
band, restricting the companies' overall share of mobile
spectrum.
Vodafone would be able to gain a maximum of 160 MHz
of spectrum across the 2.3 GHZ and 3.4 GHz bands under these
restrictions.
The regulator, however, has not placed restrictions on any
other bidder, based on current spectrum holdings.
Licences to use 190 MHz of spectrum would be auctioned in
two frequency bands, increasing airwaves available for mobile
devices by almost a third.
Ofcom said 40 MHz of spectrum would be auctioned in the 2.3
GHz band, which is already supported by mobile device makers
such as Apple, Samsung Electronics and HTC
, and could be used immediately to provide extra
capacity leading to faster browsing and download speeds.
The remaining 150 MHz of the spectrum would be auctioned in
the 3.4 GHz band, which is currently being used for 4G wireless
broadband to fixed devices in countries such as UK, Canada and
Spain.
Ofcom has set reserve prices of 10 million pounds per 10 MHz
lot of the 2.3GHz band, and 1 million pounds for a 5 MHz block
in the 3.4GHz band. These are unchanged, giving a total reserve
price of 70 million pounds for the 190 MHz of spectrum.
(Reporting by Sanjeeban Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by
Gopakumar Warrier)