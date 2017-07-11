(Adds reaction, background writes through)
July 11 A British plan to limit the amount of
spectrum the biggest mobile operators can win at an upcoming
auction earned a stinging rebuke on Tuesday from the smallest
provider Three for not going far enough, raising the prospect of
more delays for the industry.
Setting out plans for spectrum needed to increase internet
speeds, communications regulator Ofcom said it would cap the
amount that could be won by market leader BT/EE and by
Vodafone in a bid to maintain competition in the sector.
However Three, owned by Hong Kong's CK Hutchison Holdings
, said the proposals needed to go further and it would
consider its response as a matter of urgency.
The company, the fourth biggest provider in Britain, had
previously threatened legal action over the auction plans,
echoing a dispute that delayed the auction for 4G services in
recent years.
"Ofcom's proposal is a kick in the teeth for all consumers,"
said Dave Dyson, Chief Executive of Three UK.
"By making decisions that increase the dominance of the
largest operators, Ofcom is damaging competition, restricting
choice and pushing prices up for the very consumers that it is
meant to protect."
In its proposals Ofcom said it would hold an auction later
this year to offer 190 MHz of spectrum in two bands, increasing
the airwaves available for mobile devices by almost one third.
The first offer of 40 MHz in the 2.3 GHZ band will be usable
immediately while the second offer of 150 MHz in the 3.4 GHz
band is expected to be used by future devices running on a 5G
network when that is available.
Ofcom said under its plans no mobile operator would be
allowed to own more than 37 percent of all the mobile spectrum
expected to be usable in 2020, capping how much the biggest
spectrum owners such as BT and Vodafone can win in the upcoming
auction.
Ofcom believes these restrictions will free up the other two
providers, Three and Telefonica's O2, to snap up
spectrum, but Three said the proposals did not go far enough.
BT/EE currently owns 42 percent of immediately usable
spectrum, while Vodafone owns 29 percent, O2 has 14 percent and
Three owns 15 percent.
Mark Evans, CEO of Telefonica UK, said Ofcom's plan fell
short of its expectations but it urged the industry to now press
ahead with the auction. Vodafone and EE also said they looked
forward to being able to move on and develop their networks.
"Spectrum is a vital resource that fuels the UK's economy,"
Philip Marnick, Ofcom's Spectrum Group Director, said. "We've
designed this auction to ensure that people and businesses
continue to benefit from strong competition for mobile
services."
