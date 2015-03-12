FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain to review telecoms market regulation
March 12, 2015 / 7:45 AM / 3 years ago

Britain to review telecoms market regulation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 12 (Reuters) - Britain said on Thursday it would undertake the biggest review of the telecoms market for a decade to ensure it remains competitive for customers using more digital services than ever before.

Regulator Ofcom said the review would identify whether there was scope for more deregulation, analyse the incentives for private sector investment in networks, and examine the level of competition in the market.

Ofcom’s first major review of the market, which concluded in 2005, resulted in the fixed-line market leader BT opening its network to rivals such as Sky and TalkTalk on equal terms to offer phone and broadband services to consumers. (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)

