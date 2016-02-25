FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ofcom recommends overhauling BT rather than splitting it
Sections
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
U.S.
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
February 25, 2016 / 7:21 AM / 2 years ago

Ofcom recommends overhauling BT rather than splitting it

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 25 (Reuters) - BT will have to open up more of its network to rivals and meet tougher targets on fixing faults, the regulator said, but it stopped short of recommending that Britain’s biggest telecoms group should be split up.

Ofcom said BT should reduce its grip on the network that provides broadband to millions of British homes, both through BT’s own services and those of rivals.

Competitors including TalkTalk, Vodafone and Sky, which rely on Openreach’s lines to deliver broadband, wanted the regulator to split up the company, saying Openreach would not improve networks and service as part of BT.

Ofcom, however, stopped short of recommending a split, although it did not rule it out in future.

Chief Executive Sharon White said: “Today we’ve announced fundamental reform of the telecoms market - more competition, a new structure for Openreach, tougher performance targets, and a range of measures to boost service quality.” (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Sarah Young)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.