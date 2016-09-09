FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Consumer Goods and Retail
September 9, 2016 / 10:55 AM / a year ago

Britain's SFO says charges three with fraud in Tesco investigation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Britain's Serious Fraud Office has charged three senior former executives at Tesco with fraud in its investigation into an accounting scandal at the retailer, it said on Friday.

Carl Rogberg, Christopher Bush and John Scouler, who were suspended over the scandal, have been charged with fraud by abuse of position, the SFO said in a statement.

Bush was managing director of Tesco UK, Rogberg was finance director UK and Scouler was UK food commercial director.

The three have been asked to appear in court on Sept 22, the SFO added, saying the investigation is ongoing.

Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Huw Jones

